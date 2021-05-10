Second Person Dies From Injuries From Long Island Crash Involving Impaired Driver, Police Say

A man has died from injuries in a Long Island crash involving an impaired driver in which his wife was also killed and seven others were injured, according to police.

The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 in Brentwood.

That's when Christian Lopez, age 27, of Brentwood, was driving a 2014 Acura TL eastbound on Second Avenue, just west of Hilltop Drive, when his vehicle struck the rear of an eastbound 2004 Toyota Camry, Suffolk County Police said.

The impact pushed the Toyota sideways into the westbound lane where it was struck in the passenger side by a westbound 2021 Jeep Wrangler, said police.

Soraida Polanco, age 57, of Brentwood, a front-seat passenger in the Toyota, was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore where she was pronounced dead, said police.

Her husband, the driver of the Toyota, Rodolfo Polanco, age 59, of Brentwood, was transported to the same hospital with serious injuries. Police have now announced that he has died as a result of those injuries.

Blanca Flor Moran Acosta, age 35, of Brentwood, a backseat passenger in the Toyota, was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip with non-life-threatening injuries.

Blanca Garcia, age 71, of Brentwood, a backseat passenger in the Jeep, was transported to South Shore University Hospital with serious injuries.

Claro Munoz, age 69, of Brentwood, also a backseat passenger, was transported to the same hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Jeep, Meyvellin Munoz, age 39, and her two sons Xavier Munoz, age 14, a front-seat passenger, and Johann Munoz, age 10, a backseat passenger, all of Brentwood, were transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Lopez was transported to South Shore University Hospital where he was treated for minor injuries and released.

Major Case Unit detectives charged Lopez with driving while ability impaired/drugs.

He was arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Sunday, Oct. 3.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6553.

