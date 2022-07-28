Rockville Centre Man Attacks, Injures Officers Checking On His Welfare, Police Say

A Long Island man has been charged with allegedly assaulting police after his father requested a welfare check when he failed to show up in court.

The incident took place in Baldwin around 1:50 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26.

According to detectives, officers responded to a home on Sunrise Highway for a welfare check called in by the father of 20-year-old Marcellus Morris, of Rockville Centre, said the Nassau County Police.

The father told officers his son did not show up for his court appearance, scheduled for earlier in the day, police said.

After making several attempts to contact Morris the Emergency Services Unit used department-issued tools to break the door in an attempt to check on Morris' welfare, police said.

As soon as officers entered the home, Morris immediately started attacking officers. Three officers sustained injuries during the course of the arrest due to Morris being violent and combative while resisting arrest, police added.

Following his arrest, Morris was transported to a local hospital for evaluation, police said.

He was charged with:

Three counts of assault

Criminal mischief

Obstructing governmental administration

Morris will be arraigned when medically practical, police said.

