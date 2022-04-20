Road Rage: Valley Stream Resident Accused Of Punching Man, Stealing Phone

A Long Island man is accused of punching another man and stealing his cell phone during a road rage incident in Nassau County.

Valley Stream resident Damian Turner, age 39, was arrested Monday, April 18 following the attack, police said.

The 56-year-old victim called 911 around 3:15 p.m. and said the suspect punched him in the head and forcibly removed his cell phone after he tried recording the man during an argument in Valley Stream. The suspect then fled the scene.

Officers located and arrested Turner a short time later at his home near Ash Street and Broadway.

He was charged with robbery and criminal mischief, along with criminal contempt from a prior case. Arraignment was set for Tuesday, April 19 at First District Court in Hempstead.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.