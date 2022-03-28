Reward Issued For Information On Long Beach Fatal Shooting Suspect

A reward has been offered for information that leads to the arrest of a man wanted for a fatal shooting on Long Island.

Nassau County Crime Stoppers and the department’s Homicide Squad issued an alert as they attempt to locate a shooting suspect who allegedly shot and killed 37-year-old Humberto Manuel Francis Hernandez in Long Beach.

Police said that shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 19, Hernandez (pictured above) was shot outside an apartment building on East Broadway in Long Beach.

In response, Nassau County Crime Stoppers issued a $5,000 reward for anyone who can provide information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of Hernandez’s shooter.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or suspect has been asked to contact investigators at the Nassau County Police Department Homicide Squad by calling 1-800-244-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

