Reward Increases In Case Of Kitten Thrown From Car On Northern State Parkway

Zak Failla
A live cat was thrown from a moving vehicle on Northern State Parkway between exit 40 and exit 41. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A higher reward has been offered for information that leads to the arrest of a person who threw a live kitten from a moving vehicle on the Northern State Parkway.

Roy Gross, the Chief of the Suffolk County SPCA, said that the department was alerted on Thursday, Sept. 17 by a caller who said that they saw someone toss a black and white kitten from a moving vehicle on the parkway shortly before 8 a.m.

The incident happened in the eastbound lanes of Northern State Parkway between exits 40 and 41 in Melville.

Gross said that the caller saw the kitten roll over to the side of the road and land in the grass after being thrown from the vehicle, which was traveling approximately 70 mph.

The kitten avoided being struck by any vehicles before retreating.

Initially, a $2,000 reward was offered by the Suffolk County SPCA, but the New York State Human Association has pledged an additional $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of whoever was responsible "for this heinous act of animal cruelty."

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or knows who may have been responsible has been asked to contact the Suffolk County SPCA by calling (631) 382-7722. 

