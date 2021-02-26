Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau Daily Voice
Resident Escapes After House Fire Breaks Out On Long Island

Zak Failla
West Babylon Fire Department
West Babylon Fire Department Photo Credit: Facebook/@WestBabylonVolunteerFireDepartment

A man had to be rescued from a Long Island house fire that left him and a woman hospitalized, officials said.

Two people were hospitalized when a fire broke out inside a Plymouth Street home shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25, according to Suffolk County police.

The man was rescued by a neighbor and an off-duty volunteer firefighter, officials said, and was were treated at the scene and transported to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow with non-life-threatening injuries.

A second woman who was able to escape the home on her own was also treated and transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip. A dog was also in the house when the fire broke out and was uninjured, officials said.

In a video taken at the scene of the blaze, fire can be seen tearing through the home and through the front windows of the residence as crews worked to knock down the flames.

Video of firefighters at the scene can be found here.

