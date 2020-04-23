Reports Of Reckless Motorcycle, ATV Riders In Nassau, Suffolk Lead To Four Arrests

Reports of reckless riders on motorcycles and ATVs in Suffolk and Nassau counties led to the arrests of four people, police announced.

Suffolk County Police, Nassau County Police, Amityville Police and New York State Police responded to multiple calls of people riding motorcycles and ATVs recklessly in western Suffolk County and eastern Nassau County at approximately 10 a.m. Thursday, April 23.

Marbin Benitez, 19, of North Amityville, was arrested at approximately 10:15 a.m. on The Boulevard in North Amityville while riding a stolen Yamaha ATV and charged with criminal possession of stolen property.

Andrew Mendoza, 36, of Selden, was arrested at approximately 11:15 a.m. at the corner of Route 231 and Straight Path in Dix Hills while riding a Yahama ATV and charged with reckless driving and issued multiple New York State vehicle and traffic law summonses.

Sergio Polar-Negron, 24, of Bayville, was arrested at approximately 10:15 a.m. at Express Drive North and Veterans Memorial Highway in Islandia while riding a 2018 Yamaha ATV and was charged with reckless driving and resisting arrest.

Denzel Washington, 25, of Brentwood, was arrested at approximately 11:25 a.m. on Ocean Avenue in Central Islip while riding an unregistered 2015 Yamaha ATV and charged with reckless driving.

Benitez will be held overnight at the First Precinct and scheduled for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on Friday, April 24.

Mendoza, Polar-Negron and Washington will be arraigned at a later date. All four of the vehicles were impounded.

