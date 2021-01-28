Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau Daily Voice
Nassau Daily Voice

Police & Fire

Rash Of Shootings Could Be Related To Long Island Gang Dispute, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Suffolk County police say a rash of recent shootings on Long Island could be related to a gang dispute.
Suffolk County police say a rash of recent shootings on Long Island could be related to a gang dispute. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Diego Parra

Police are investigating a spate of recent shootings on Long Island in recent weeks which could be related to a gang dispute, police say. 

The most recent drive-by shooting took place around 1:45 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, with 40 shots fired by three different guns into a home on Teed St., in Huntington Station, said the Suffolk County Police. 

Police confirm there have been seven shootings in Huntington Station over the last few weeks, including five this month.

In addition to Teed Street, shots have also been fired on Eddy Drive, East 17th Street, East 9th Street, Kilburn Avenue, and West 15th Street, said Deputy Chief of Detectives Mathew Lewis.

Lewis said the department believes there is a dispute going on between two gangs, or within a gang.

Additionally, Suffolk County Police Department Second Precinct police officers arrested three alleged gang members on Sunday, Jan. 24. 

They were charged with criminal possession of a weapon for possession of a loaded firearm. 

Police are investigating whether or not they are connected to the shooting incidents.

