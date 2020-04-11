Raging House Fire Causes Extensive Damage To Long Island Home

A fully involved Long Island house fire took seven fire departments to extinguish.

The blaze began around 6:45 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 4 in Miller Place, on Henearly Drive.

The first units arriving on the scene found the two-story residential building in blaze, said the Miller Fire Department.

Under the joint direction of Ex-Chief Kyle Markott and Engine Company Captain Joe Italiano, members worked to bring the fire under control using handlines and the department's tower ladder.

A home received extensive damage from a fire. Provided By Lynne Coleman

There were no injuries, and a family dog was located later away from the home.

Mutual aid was provided by the Mount Sinai, Sound Beach, Rocky Point, Middle Island, Terryville, Coram, and Port Jefferson fire departments, as well as Port Jefferson EMS.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.