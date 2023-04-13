Punches, Pepper Spray: Inwood Fight Ends In 3 Arrests, Police Say

At least seven people were involved in a Long Island disturbance that ended with three arrested, police said.

The incident occurred late on the night of Wednesday, April 12 in Inwood, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Police say the disturbance started when 21-year-old Ashanti Eskarge, of Westbury, punched a 19-year-old girl in the mouth, lacerating her lower lip.

After that punch, three additional women (ages 37, 19, and 16) and 19-year-old Destiny Rodriquez began to argue.

Authorities allege that at some point, Rodriquez and an unknown male approached the house of the three victims and sprayed pepper spray through the open windows, causing pain to all three women.

The male reportedly fled the scene on foot as a large group gathered around the house and began to yell.

Rodriquez was put in the back of a police car.

Then, at around 10:25 p.m., NCPD reported that Fahiym Rodriquez threatened officers, saying he would “knock them out.” Upon that threat, officers arrested him, too.

However, as he was being arrested, 36-year-old Shawanda Eskarge jumped onto an officer’s back in an attempt to stop the process.

Eskarge was arrested as well.

Officials said they are still investigating the incident.

Destiny Rodriquez is charged with:

Second-degree assault (three counts)

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Fahiym Rodriquez is charged with:

Second-degree obstructing governmental administration

Resisting arrest

Both are scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, April 13 at First District Court.

Shawanda Eskarge was charged with obstructing governmental administration. She is scheduled to appear in First District Court on Thursday, April 27.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.