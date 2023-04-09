Public Lewdness: 27-Year-Old Accused Of Exposing Himself, Chasing Women At Roosevelt Field Mall

A man is facing multiple charges after police say he exposed himself and chased women at a store in a mall on Long Island, where he had been banned from entering.

Officers responded to Kate Spade located in the Roosevelt Field Mall on Old Country Road in East Garden City at around 10:20 a.m. Saturday, April 8.

Two female victims, ages 19 and 42, were approached by a man who began exposing himself and then proceeded to chase the victims, causing them to lock themselves in the stock room, Nassau County Police said.

The subject made several attempts to gain entry into the stock room before leaving the scene, police said.

The women immediately called the police.

Upon arrival, officers located Dwight Clermont, age 27, of Amityville, and placed him under arrest without incident.

A further investigation by police revealed Clermont had two active arrest warrants and was banned previously from the Roosevelt Field Mall.

Clermont has been charged with:

Public lewdness,

Sexually motivated felony and attempted sexually motivated felony,

Third-degree burglary,

Third-degree attempted burglary.

He was scheduled to be arraigned on Sunday, April 9 at First District Court in Hempstead.

Detectives request anyone who feels as though they may have been victimized by Clermont to please contact police at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

