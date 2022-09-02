Contact Us
Police Seek Trio Accused Of Stealing $2,000 Worth Of Merchandise From Manhasset Store

Nassau County Police are working to identify three suspects who allegedly stole $2,000 worth of merchandise from stores at the Americana Mall in Manhasset Saturday, Aug. 13.
Nassau County Police are working to identify three suspects who allegedly stole $2,000 worth of merchandise from stores at the Americana Mall in Manhasset Saturday, Aug. 13. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying three suspects who allegedly stole merchandise from several high-end stores on Long Island.

The thefts occurred in Nassau County on Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Americana Mall in Manhasset, police said.

Two females and a male allegedly made off with $2,000 worth of merchandise taken from Bottega Veneta, Dior, and Gucci.

Police released surveillance footage showing three Black suspects, two of them wearing sunglasses.

Anyone who recognizes the trio is asked to contact Nassau County Police at 1-800-244-TIPS.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website

