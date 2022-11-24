Police Seek Man Accused Of Stealing Woman's Pocketbook From Car Outside Oyster Bay 7-Eleven

Police are asking for help with identifying a man accused of stealing a woman’s belongings from her car outside a Long Island store.

The theft occurred at around 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the 7-Eleven in Oyster Bay, located on Pine Hollow Road, according to Nassau County Police.

Investigators said the man removed the woman’s pocketbook from her unlocked car while she was inside the store.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic man standing 5-feet-10-inches tall.

Surveillance footage showed him wearing a white t-shirt and dark colored pants with a chain around his neck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nassau County Police Department at 516-573-6200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

Police reminded the public to never leave your car running, unlocked, or unattended with valuable items inside.

Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon below.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.