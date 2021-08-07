Contact Us
Police Searching For Woman Accused Of Using Counterfeit Money At Long Island CVS

Police are asking the public for help identifying and locating a woman accused of using counterfeit money to purchase gift cards at a Suffolk County store. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

Police are asking the public for help identifying and locating a woman accused of using counterfeit money to purchase gift cards at a Long Island store.

At about 9:40 p.m. on Thursday, July 1, a woman used four counterfeit $100 bills to purchase gift cards at a CVS in Shirley, 

The Suffolk County Police Department reported. Police said the CVS is located at 964 Montauk Highway.

Authorities are offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Information can be submitted by calling Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

