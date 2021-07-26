Police Searching For Suspect Who Fired Shots At Car On Long Island

Police are asking the public for help identifying and locating a person who allegedly fired shots at a vehicle on Long Island.

The incident happened in Babylon at about 2:10 p.m. on Friday, July 16, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Police said an individual in a silver Hyundai that had multiple occupants fired shots at a white BMW at the intersection of Virginia Road and Sumpwams Place.

No injuries were reported.

Authorities are offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

