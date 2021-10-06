Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Serious Crash Shuts Down Three Long Island Expressway Lanes
Police & Fire

Police Searching For Suspect Accused Of Robbing Long Island Bank

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
The bank is located at 1455 Veterans Memorial Highway in Islandia, SCPD said.
The bank is located at 1455 Veterans Memorial Highway in Islandia, SCPD said. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a bank on Long Island. 

A man entered a Chase Bank in Islandia and handed a teller a note demanding cash and threatening to use a gun at about 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. 

Police said the teller gave the suspect the cash from the drawer, and the suspect ran away.

SCPD said the suspect was described as a Black man who is about 6 feet tall and heavyset and was wearing a dark blue sweatshirt.

The bank is located at 1455 Veterans Memorial Highway.

Authorities asked anyone with information to call SCPD at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.