Police Searching For Suspect Accused Of Robbing Long Island Bank

Police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a bank on Long Island.

A man entered a Chase Bank in Islandia and handed a teller a note demanding cash and threatening to use a gun at about 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Police said the teller gave the suspect the cash from the drawer, and the suspect ran away.

SCPD said the suspect was described as a Black man who is about 6 feet tall and heavyset and was wearing a dark blue sweatshirt.

The bank is located at 1455 Veterans Memorial Highway.

Authorities asked anyone with information to call SCPD at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.