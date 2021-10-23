Police Searching For Duo Who Stole $2K In Goods From LI Smoke Shop

Police are searching for two alleged burglars who broke into a Long Island smoke shop and got away with more than $2,500 in goods.

The incident took place around 1:26 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 21, in Suffolk County when Riverhead Police received a report of a commercial burglary at the Bapa Vapor and Smoke Shop located at 763 Old Country Road in Riverhead.

The owner of the business received an alarm activation and upon viewing the surveillance system remotely, he observed people breaking the glass on the front door and entering the business, according to Detective Michael Schmidt, of the Riverhead Police.

Responding patrol units arrived and found the front door glass had been broken and pushed in and that a variety of merchandise had been removed from behind the sales counter.

Riverhead detectives were notified and responded to the location.

A review of the surveillance system from within captured images of two Hispanic males in their late teens to early 20s entering the front of the store and removing vape and CBD products in excess of $2,500, Schmidt said.

The men left prior to police arriving on the scene. A state police K-9 unit responded to the location and assisted in a search for the subjects, however, they could not be located.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Riverhead PD detectives at 631-727-4500.

