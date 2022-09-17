Police Searching For Duo Who Allegedly Stole Item From Garage Of Plainview Home

Police on Long Island are searching for two men who allegedly entered the garage of a home and made off with an electric Segway scooter worth $900.

The burglary took place in Plainview around 4:45 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 15 on Lillian Lane.

According to Nassau County detectives, two unknown men entered the front garage of a home located and removed a Segway 9 Electric Scooter valued at $900.

The subjects fled the scene in an unknown direction and no injuries were reported, police said.

The men are described as both wearing gray hooded sweatshirts, and gray sweatpants.

Detectives request anyone with information contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

All callers will remain anonymous.

