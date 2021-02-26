Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Nassau Woman Accused Of Conspiring With MS-13 To Have Boyfriend Murder
Police & Fire

Police Search For Trio Who Ripped Head Of Fiberglass Horse On Long Island

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Police in Suffolk County are attempting to locate the people who broke a horse statue in St. James.
Police in Suffolk County are attempting to locate the people who broke a horse statue in St. James. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers

Police investigators on Long Island are seeking the public’s assistance in locating three people responsible for destroying a statue outside an area antique shop.

An alert was issued by Suffolk County Crime stoppers as they attempt to track down a trio that allegedly broke the head off a fiberglass horse in Saint James last month.

It is alleged that the three suspects broke the head off the statue outside the Greenhouse Antiques and Collectibles no North Country Road at approximately 1:15 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 18, and made off with it.

The statue had an approximate value of $2,000.

Anyone with information regarding the stolen head or suspects has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.