Police Search For Trio Who Ripped Head Of Fiberglass Horse On Long Island

Police investigators on Long Island are seeking the public’s assistance in locating three people responsible for destroying a statue outside an area antique shop.

An alert was issued by Suffolk County Crime stoppers as they attempt to track down a trio that allegedly broke the head off a fiberglass horse in Saint James last month.

It is alleged that the three suspects broke the head off the statue outside the Greenhouse Antiques and Collectibles no North Country Road at approximately 1:15 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 18, and made off with it.

The statue had an approximate value of $2,000.

Anyone with information regarding the stolen head or suspects has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

