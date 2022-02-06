Police Search For Trio Accused Of Robbing Nassau County Store

Police are searching for three suspects accused of robbing a Long Island store.

The robbery happened at a smoke shop in Bellerose Terrace at 6:15 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

NCPD said the business is located at 225-06 Jamaica Ave.

A man and woman entered the business through the front door, and the man walked behind the register and forced the employee into a back room, striking him with his fist and using handcuffs to restrain him, police said.

A second man then entered the store, and the three suspects took assorted merchandise and an unknown amount of cash from the register, police said.

They then traveled south on 225th Street, police said.

The employee suffered a small laceration, and he declined medical attention at the scene, authorities said.

Police said the individuals who robbed the store were described as being Black adults, with no specific age range specified, and they were described as wearing face masks and assorted black clothing.

The investigation into the case is ongoing.

Police asked anyone with information about the case to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

