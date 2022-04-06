Police Search For Suspects Who Stole 30 Handbags From Syosset Store

Contact Us
Breaking News: New York State Supreme Court Justice Found Dead
Designer Exchange, located at 18 Jackson Ave. in Syosset
Designer Exchange, located at 18 Jackson Ave. in Syosset Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View

Police are searching for three suspects who broke into a Long Island store and stole handbags worth more than $200,000 in total.

The burglary happened at the Designer Exchange in Syosset at 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 6, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Police responded to the store, located at 18 Jackson Ave., and saw that a side window was broken and about 30 handbags were stolen, NCPD said.

Investigators found that three men broke into the store and stole the merchandise and then fled the scene by traveling north on Cold Spring Road in a silver/gray Honda four-door sedan, police said.

Police asked anyone with information about the burglary to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. 

