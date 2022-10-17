Police Search For Suspect Accused Of Entering Elmont Home Through Window, Stealing Jewelry

Authorities asked the public for information after a Long Island home was burglarized.

The incident happened at a residence on 237th Street in Elmont at 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, the Nassau County Police Department said.

NCPD said a 44-year-old woman returned home and found that her bedroom had been ransacked.

The woman checked her doorbell camera and saw an unknown male on her property, authorities said.

The suspect entered a back window and stole jewelry, leaving the scene on foot, police said.

Detectives asked anyone with information about the case to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or 911.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.