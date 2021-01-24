Police Search For Red SUV After Dozens Of Vehicles, House Damaged Overnight On Long Island

Police are searching for a suspect or suspects after dozens of vehicles and one house were damaged overnight on Long Island.

The incidents happened between 1:20 a.m. and 3:20 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23 in Selden and Port Jefferson Station, Suffolk County Police said.

During that time, a person or people damaged about 40 vehicle windows and one house, said police.

In most cases, it appears a BB gun was used to shoot the windows, police said.

Surveillance video captured the suspect’s red SUV in the area.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call Sixth Precinct Crime Section at 631-854-8674 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.