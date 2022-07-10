Contact Us
Police Search For Missing 73-Year-Old Hempstead Man

Stephen Croal
Stephen Croal Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department

Police asked the public for information after a Long Island man was reported missing.

Stephen Croal, age 73, was last seen leaving his home on Elmwood Avenue in Hempstead at about 9:10 a.m. on Sunday, July 10, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

NCPD said Croal was reported missing to police at about 10:30 a.m. that day.

He is described as being 5-foot-10 and about 168 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair, police said. 

Police said Croal was last seen wearing a red striped shirt, gray sweatpants, and gray sneakers.

His possible destination is not known, police said.

Detectives asked anyone with information about Croal's whereabouts to call the Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or 911.

