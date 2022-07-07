Police Search For Missing 14-Year-Old Girl From North Valley Stream

Authorities in New York are asking the public for help locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Long Island resident Rodjjah-Amore Mendez was last seen at her home on Margaret Street in North Valley Stream at about 7 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

NCPD said she was reported missing to police at about 12:20 a.m. on Thursday, July 7.

She is described as being 5-foot-5 and 115 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, police said.

Her destination and clothing description are not known, NCPD reported.

Detectives asked anyone with information about her whereabouts to call the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or 911.

