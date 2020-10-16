Police Probe Two Long Island Burglaries In Which Suspects Posed As Utility Workers

Police are warning Long Island residents of two recent burglaries during which individuals posed as utility employees to gain entry into homes.

A man representing himself as a Suffolk County Water Authority employee asked to enter a home on Smith Road in Lake Ronkonkoma on Monday, Oct. 12 to check the water meter in the basement for upcoming work, Suffolk County Police said.

While they were in the basement, the homeowner, age 81, heard someone else in the house, according to police.

The homeowner found another man in the hallway and told the two to leave, said police, noting that nothing appears to have been stolen.

In a separate incident, a man wearing a construction hat and vest knocked on a door on Suffolk Drive in Sound Beach on Thursday, Oct. 15 at approximately 10:30 a.m. and claimed to be an employee of a utility company, said police.

He indicated he needed access to the backyard to install underground WiFi.

While escorting him through the house and into the yard, the man was on the phone with someone. After the man left, the victim discovered cash had been stolen from the house, said police.

Detectives believe a second person entered the home while the pair was outside.

Detectives are investigating if these two cases are connected and are reminding people to take the following precautions:

Do not allow uninvited repair/utility workers into your home.

If someone claims to be at your home for an inspection or check, ask for identification and contact their company prior to allowing them into your home.

Keep doors locked when possible to prevent anyone from entering your home.

Call 911 immediately if someone attempts to enter your home or you suspect someone is attempting a deception burglary.

If someone is attempting to offer a service, be sure to write down a description of the individuals and their vehicle.

Older residents and those living alone are often targeted—neighbors should keep in contact to ensure that these individuals are not victimized.

If you believe you are a victim of this scam, contact 911 to make a report. If you have information about these two cases, you can call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652 or the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.

