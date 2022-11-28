Police Precinct In Woodbury Destroyed After Fire Breaks Out

A fast-moving fire destroyed a Long Island police precinct and injured several firefighters.

The fire took place in Woodbury at the Nassau County Police Department's Second Precinct around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26.

According to police, a fire occurred at the Nassau County Police Department’s Second Precinct, located at 7700 Jericho Turnpike.

The fire began in the kitchen area and spread to two adjoining offices, police said.

The Syosset Fire Department along with several other surrounding fire departments responded to the scene and extinguished the flames.

Arson/Bomb Squad Detectives and Fire Marshals responded to the scene and area investigation, although no foul play is suspected, officials said.

Six police employees in the building were treated at Nassau University Medical Center for smoke inhalation and released, said Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder at a press conference on Saturday.

No interruptions with Nassau County Police-related services occurred due to the fire, police said.

Residents that need to contact the Second Precinct can still call 516-573-6200 or dial 911 in case of an emergency.

