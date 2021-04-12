Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police Officer Remains In Critical Condition After Stabbing On Long Island

Kathy Reakes
A Suffolk County police officer who was stabbed by a suspect following a crash remains in critical condition. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A police officer who was stabbed in the leg by a suspect after a crash on Long Island remains in critical condition after losing almost all of his blood.

Suffolk County PD Officer Christopher Racioppo was in a patrol car late Saturday, April 10 in Patchogue when he saw a Mercedes-Benz driving erratically without its headlights on, according to Suffolk Police. 

When Racioppo attempted to stop the car, the driver, identified as Joseph Nunez, age 25, of Centereach, crashed into a 2004 Nissan and then attempted to flee the scene.

Racioppo gave chase and when he caught Nunez, a struggle ensued and Nunez allegedly stabbed the officer in the leg.

Other officers and Good Samaritans -- including a retired Marine and a retired NYPD officer -- came to his aid and a decision was made to drive Racioppo in a patrol car to the hospital because he was "bleeding to death," officials said during a press conference on Monday, April 12. 

His supervisor, Suffolk police Sgt. Frank Sanmartino drove the vehicle to Stony Brook University Hospital: "At one point in the vehicle, we thought we had lost Officer Racioppo," Sanmartino said Monday.

Suffolk Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart and other officials said the group's quick thinking could very well save Racioppo's life. 

Nunez has been charged with aggravated assault upon an officer and other crimes. 

