Police Issue Alert For Missing Wantagh 37-Year-Old

Michael Mashburn
Gregory Thomson, age 37, of Wantagh, was last seen at around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, outside the Wantagh Library.
Police are asking for help in locating a missing vulnerable adult from Long Island.

Gregory Thomson, age 37, of Wantagh, was last seen at around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, outside the Wantagh Library on Park Avenue, Nassau County Police said.

He is described as a white male standing 6-feet tall and weighing 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Thomson was last seen wearing a thick, gray hooded rain/fisherman jacket that’s waist length and has two vertical long zippers on each side of the chest area, police said. He was also wearing blue jeans and sneakers.

Anyone with information on Thomson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

