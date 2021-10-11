Police Investigating Alleged Racist Comments Made To Cast Member At Long Island Theater

A cast member at a popular Long Island theater was allegedly the target of racially charged comments, police said.

The Northport Police Department received a report of an incident on Sunday, Oct. 10 involving a cast member at the Engeman Theater involving racist comments.

According to police, the cast member reported to theater staff that they were subjected to the comments, which were relayed to the Northport Police Department.

Police said that upon being notified of the alleged incident, officials reached out to the theater for further information as they investigated.

The cast member reportedly said they do not wish to file a police report, though the Northport Police Department said it’d be conducting its own investigation into the incident.

“The Northport Police Department condemns the use of any racially motivated speech or behavior,” officials said in a statement announcing the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact the Northport Police Department by calling (631) 261-7500.

