Police Investigate After Anti-Semitic Flyers Left On Front Lawns In Oceanside, Rockville Centre

Police are investigating after bags of anti-Semitic flyers were left on Long Islanders' front lawns.

Residents in Oceanside and Rockville Centre reported that they recovered clear plastic bags containing multiple flyers at about 9:50 a.m. on Thursday, July 21, the Nassau County Police Department reported.

NCPD said the bags were found on lawns of homes throughout both neighborhoods.

Investigators believe a white 2009-2010 Toyota Prius may be involved, because the car was scene in the areas where the flyers were distributed.

Police asked anyone who may have information about the vehicle or the flyers to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

