Police & Fire

Police Identify Massapequa Woman Who Was Fatally Stabbed

Nicole Valinote
Nicole Valinote
North Manhattan Avenue in North Massapequa
North Manhattan Avenue in North Massapequa Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police have identified a 29-year-old Long Island woman who was fatally stabbed over the weekend.

Irene Maiolica-Spantopanagos, of Massapequa, was identified as the woman who died at the hospital following a stabbing that took place on Saturday, March 12, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance at a North Massapequa residence on North Manhattan Avenue at about 7 p.m. on Saturday, NCPD said. 

Police discovered that Maiolica-Spantopanagos and a 22-year-old woman had both been stabbed by a 34-year-old man, who was located inside the home after he attempted to take his own life, police reported. 

Maiolica-Spantopanagos was pronounced dead on the morning of Sunday, March 13, authorities reported.

The 22-year-old woman and the man were hospitalized in critical condition, police said. 

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

