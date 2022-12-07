Contact Us
Police ID Man Killed In Crash On Long Island Expressway In North Hills

I-495
I-495 Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Freddie

Police have identified a man killed in a crash on the Long Island Expressway.

It happened around 3:15 a.m. Friday, July 8 in the village of North Hills in the Town of North Hempstead.

A 1996 dump truck was traveling eastbound in the right lane of the expressway at Exit 36 when it was struck from behind by a 2013 Mack Truck tractor-trailer, causing the dump truck to overturn, Nassau County Police said. 

The dump truck was being operated by a 59-year-old man who was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead at around 4:15 a.m. by a staff physician due to the injuries sustained during the collision, according to police. 

The man has now been ID'd as Robert Malone, of West Islip.

The Mack Truck was being operated by a 43-year-old man who remained at the scene and was not injured, said police. 

No criminality is suspected.

The investigation is ongoing.

