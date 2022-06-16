Police ID Glen Cove Man Killed After Vehicle Became Entangled In Wires In Brookville

Police have identified a 33-year-old man who died in a crash when his motorcycle became entagled in telephone wires that went down due to an earlier crash on Long Island.

The Nassau County Police Department identified the man who died in the Brookville crash at about midnight on Thursday, June 16, as Milton Diaz, of Glen Cove.

Police previously reported that a 21-year-old woman was driving a 2017 Ford sedan north on Cedar Swamp Road when she lost control of the vehicle and it flipped over.

The Ford also struck a telephone pole, causing a hazardous condition with wires down, police said.

Shortly after the woman crashed the Ford, Diaz rode a 2006 Honda motorcycle north on Cedar Swamp Road became entangled in the wires and fell off the motorcycle, NCPD said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver of the Ford was charged with driving while intoxicated and vehicular manslaughter, police said.

Her identity was not released.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.