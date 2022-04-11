Police, FBI Investigators Seek Info On Elmont Acid Attack

The FBI has joined the hunt for a wanted suspect who injured a woman by throwing acid on her more than a year ago outside her Long Island home, offering a new reward.

A reward of up to $20,000 has now been offered by the FBI, as well as $5,000 by Nassau County Crime Stoppers for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction of an assault suspect who attacked a woman last year in her driveway.

"One year ago, an unknown assailant attacked a victim in Elmont, NY with acid," the FBI posted online. "We continue to work with our (Nassau County Police Department) partners to identify the perpetrator of this heinous assault."

Police investigators on Long Island released a surveillance photo of a vehicle used by the man who allegedly threw the liquid in a woman’s face as she was walking on her driveway, sending her to the hospital.

The 21-year-old woman was walking on the driveway of her Arlington Avenue home in Elmont at approximately 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, when she was approached by an unknown man who was carrying a white-colored cup.

Police said that the suspect approached the woman with the cup, which contained a “dark-colored substance” and threw it in her face before fleeing eastbound on Arlington Avenue in a red Nissan Altima produced between 2013 and 2015 with fog lights.

According to police, the woman sustained “serious physical injuries,” including burns to her face, and he was transported by an ambulance to an area hospital for treatment.

The suspect was described as being 6-foot-2 with a skinny build. At the time of the assault, he was wearing a black-colored hooded sweatshirt and he was wearing gloves.

Anyone with information regarding the assault or the suspect has been asked to call 911 or contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-244-TIPS or the FBI's Toll-Free Tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

"Crime Stoppers encourages members of the community to assist local law enforcement agencies in the fight against crime by overcoming the two key elements that inhibit community involvement: fear and apathy," officials stated. "Crime Stoppers provides a telephone number to encourage citizens in the community to volunteer vital information helpful to law enforcement agencies to fight against crime.

"Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $5000 if the information given leads to an arrest."

