Police Car Crash: 3 Hospitalized After Cruiser, SUV Collide Near Hempstead Intersection

Three people were hospitalized after a crash between a police car and an SUV near a Long Island intersection.

It happened just after 2 p.m. Saturday, March 4 in Hempstead.

According to Nassau County Police Department detectives, a Hempstead PD officer in a marked vehicle with its emergency lights and sirens activated was pursuing a vehicle traveling westbound on Wellesley Street approaching James LL Burrell Avenue.

The officer's cruiser then struck a Honda Pilot traveling northbound on James LL Burrell Avenue, Nassau County Police said.

The collision caused both occupants in the Honda Pilot to be ejected and the officer's patrol vehicle to overturn.

The Honda Pilot operator, a 56-year-woman and her female passenger, 54, were transported to an area hospital for further treatment and evaluation.

The officer was also transported to a local hospital and was released with minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

