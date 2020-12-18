Police Asking For Help Locating Missing Long Island Man

Police are asking the public for help locating a Long Island man who is in need of medical attention.

The Southampton Town Police is actively looking to locate Joseph F. Marino, 29, of Flanders, said Lt. Susan Ralph.

Marino was last seen leaving a residence on Temple Avenue in Flanders, about 5:40 p.m. on Thursday, December 17.

Marino is described as a 6-foot-1 white male, 180 pounds with a thin build and unshaven face. He was last seen wearing the clothes pictured.

If you have seen Marino or know his whereabouts please immediately contact Southampton Town Police by dialing 911, 631-728-3400, or contact detectives at 631-702-2230.

