Police Ask Public For Help Locating Missing 15-Year-Old Last Seen In Westbury

Police on Long Island issued an alert about a missing 15-year-old boy.

Ivan Sorto was last seen at Family Court, located in Westbury at 1200 Old Country Road, on at 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

NCPD said he is described as being 5-foot-6 and 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black winter hat, black hoodie, blue jeans, and white sneakers, police said.

Authorities asked anyone with information about Ivan's whereabouts to call police at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

