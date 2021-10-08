Pickup Truck Driver Flees Scene Of Long Island Crash With Serious Injuries, Police Say

Seen this truck?

Police investigators on Long Island are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian with serious injuries.

Shortly before 7:10 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7, Suffolk County police investigators responded to a reported hit-and-run in the hamlet of Riverside in the Town of Southampton, where there was a report of a pedestrian struck on Riverleigh Avenue.

The driver of the vehicle proceeded to speed off after striking the pedestrian, southbound on Riverleigh Lane without stopping or reporting the incident.

According to police, the driver involved in the hit-and-run was driving a two-tone, white and black Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck.

Anyone with information regarding the driver or pickup truck has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

