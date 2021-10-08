Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Police Investigation String Of Burglaries At Long Island Businesses
Police & Fire

Pickup Truck Driver Flees Scene Of Long Island Crash With Serious Injuries, Police Say

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Southampton Town Police Department detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the driver of a vehicle that fled the scene of an accident involving serious injuries in the hamlet of Riverside
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Southampton Town Police Department detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the driver of a vehicle that fled the scene of an accident involving serious injuries in the hamlet of Riverside Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers

Seen this truck?

Police investigators on Long Island are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian with serious injuries.

Shortly before 7:10 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7, Suffolk County police investigators responded to a reported hit-and-run in the hamlet of Riverside in the Town of Southampton, where there was a report of a pedestrian struck on Riverleigh Avenue.

The driver of the vehicle proceeded to speed off after striking the pedestrian, southbound on Riverleigh Lane without stopping or reporting the incident.

According to police, the driver involved in the hit-and-run was driving a two-tone, white and black Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck.

Anyone with information regarding the driver or pickup truck has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.