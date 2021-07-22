Contact Us
Police & Fire

Person Hit By Train On Long Island

Kathy Reakes
A person hit by a train on Long Island has been transported to an area hospital alive.
Photo Credit: Google/Max Schultz

A person who was hit by an MTA train on Long Island has been transported to an area hospital alive.

The incident took place in Suffolk County in Bridgehampton around 11:59 a.m., Thursday, July 22, said the Southampton Town Police.

The person was transported alive to Stony Brook Hospital, officials said.

“The LIRR is reporting delays on the Montauk Branch after a person was struck by a westbound train at 11:59 a.m. at the Sag Harbor Turnpike railroad crossing in Bridgehampton," said MTA Spokeswoman Kayla Shults.

Members of the Bridgehampton Fire Department and Bridgehampton Ambulance responded to the incident.

The incident is being investigated by the MTA police.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

