Person Critically Injured In Hit-Run Crash In Hempstead

An investigation is underway after a person was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash on Long Island.

It happened in Hempstead at 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Police said a pedestrian, who has not yet been identified, was crossing South Franklin Street near Peninsula Boulevard when he was struck by a southbound dark-colored SUV.

The SUV left the scene, and the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital for treatment of multiple injuries, NCPD said.

Detectives asked anyone with information about the crash to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

