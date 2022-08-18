Contact Us
Person Critically Injured In Hit-Run Crash In Hempstead

Nicole Valinote
Peninsula Boulevard and South Franklin Street in Hempstead
Peninsula Boulevard and South Franklin Street in Hempstead Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An investigation is underway after a person was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash on Long Island.

It happened in Hempstead at 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Police said a pedestrian, who has not yet been identified, was crossing South Franklin Street near Peninsula Boulevard when he was struck by a southbound dark-colored SUV.

The SUV left the scene, and the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital for treatment of multiple injuries, NCPD said.

Detectives asked anyone with information about the crash to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

