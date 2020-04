A pedestrian was struck and injured by a garbage truck on Long Island.

The incident took place around 9 a.m., Wednesday, April 1, at 897 S. 4th St., in Lindenhurst, Suffolk County Police said.

Police were not able to provide additional information regarding the condition or age of the victim.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.