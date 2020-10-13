Pedestrian Seriously Injured In Crash On Busy Long Island Roadway

A pedestrian was seriously injured in an overnight crash on a busy Long Island roadway.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12 in Port Jefferson Station.

A man was driving a 2015 Mitsubishi sedan southbound on Route 112, north of Wilson Street, when the vehicle struck the male pedestrian, Suffolk County Police said.

The pedestrian was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. His name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

All calls will remain confidential.

