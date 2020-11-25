Pedestrian Seriously Injured After Being Struck By Mercedes On Busy Long Island Roadway

A pedestrian was critically injured after being hit by a vehicle on Long Island.

The incident took place around 12:25 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 24, in Brentwood.

According to Suffolk County Police detectives, a man was walking in the roadway in front of 466 Suffolk. Ave. at 12:25 a.m. when he was struck by a westbound 2003 Mercedes, driven by Gloria Collins, 54, of Brentwood.

The pedestrian, who has yet to be identified by police, was transported to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of critical injuries.

Collins, who was alone in her vehicle, was not injured.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.

