Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Massage Therapist Sexually Touches Client At Nassau Spa, Police Say
Police & Fire

Pedestrian Seriously Injured After Being Struck By Mercedes On Busy Long Island Roadway

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The area of the crash.
The area of the crash. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A pedestrian was critically injured after being hit by a vehicle on Long Island.

The incident took place around 12:25 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 24, in Brentwood.

According to Suffolk County Police detectives, a man was walking in the roadway in front of 466 Suffolk. Ave. at 12:25 a.m. when he was struck by a westbound 2003 Mercedes, driven by Gloria Collins, 54, of Brentwood.

The pedestrian, who has yet to be identified by police, was transported to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of critical injuries. 

Collins, who was alone in her vehicle, was not injured.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.