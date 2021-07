Police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian on Long Island.

The crash took place around 8:50 p.m., Thursday, July 1, in Manorville.

The pedestrian was struck by a man driving a 2016 Mazda traveling northbound on County Road 111, said the Suffolk County Police.

The victim has not yet been identified.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.