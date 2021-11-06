Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice
Pedestrian Killed After Being Struck By Jeep Near Long Island Intersection

Joe Lombardi
William Floyd Parkway, near the intersection of Roberts Road, in Shirley.
William Floyd Parkway, near the intersection of Roberts Road, in Shirley. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck and killed near a busy Long Island intersection overnight.

It happened around 6:50 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5 in Shirley.

A 70-year-old Shirley man was driving a 2015 Jeep Wrangler southbound on William Floyd Parkway, near the intersection of Roberts Road when the vehicle struck the pedestrian in the roadway, Suffolk County Police said.

The pedestrian, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The driver of the Jeep was not injured.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Suffolk County PD Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.

