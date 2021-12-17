Passenger Killed When Vehicle Slams Into Long Island Home, Police Say

A passenger in a vehicle that ran into a Long Island home has died from injuries after being ejected from the car.

The single-car crash took place around 5 a.m., Friday, Dec. 17 when the 2007 Toyota sedan slammed into a two-story residence on Flanders Road, said the Southampton Police.

Patrol officers responded and rendered assistance to the occupants of the residence and vehicle.

According to police, the driver was traveling westbound on Flanders Road when he left the roadway and struck the home that had four occupants, three adults, and a child, inside.

None of the occupants in the residence were injured.

The passenger of the Toyota was ejected from the vehicle as a result of the crash, police said.

Both the driver and passenger were transported to the hospital by Flanders Ambulance, however, the passenger was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The identification of the victim is not being released at this time pending notification of next of kin, police said.

Flanders Fire Department responded along with Southampton Town Fire Marshalls to evaluate the residence and Flanders Volunteer Ambulance responded to transport the injured driver.

Southampton Town Police Detectives are continuing the investigation into the cause of the crash.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Southampton Town Detective Division at 631-702-2230.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.