Passenger Busted With Illegal Gun, Ammunition During Traffic Stop In New Cassel, Police Say

Ishmel Cohen, age 38, was arrested on weapons charges following a traffic stop near Prospect and Magnolia avenues in New Cassel Thursday, Dec. 29.
A traffic stop on Long Island ended with a passenger in handcuffs on weapons charges.

Officers in New Cassel stopped a Dodge Charger at around 9:20 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, near Prospect and Magnolia avenues due to a suspended registration, according to Nassau County Police.

While speaking with the driver, a man in the passenger seat, 38-year-old Ishmel Cohen, of Brooklyn, began acting suspiciously and officers asked him to exit the vehicle.

A subsequent search of the car turned up an illegal semi-automatic Glock handgun loaded with ten rounds of ammunition, police said.

Cohen was arrested for criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon. He was scheduled to be arraigned Friday, Dec. 30, at First District Court in Hempstead.

The 37-year-old driver was given a traffic summons and released. 

