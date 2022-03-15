Parolee Busted With Crack Cocaine After Robbing Teen In New Cassel, Police

The investigation into the robbery of a teenager led to drug charges for a man on Long Island in violation of an active warrant, police said.

In Nassau County, detectives responded to a 911 call shortly after 10 p.m. on Monday, March 14 outside of a Hopper Street home in New Cassel, where there was a report of a 15-year-old who had just been robbed.

Police said that the teen was approached by a man - later identified as New Cassel resident Stephen Maddox, age 30 - who forcibly removed cash from him before fleeing the area on foot.

No injuries were reported.

According to police, the investigation by members of the Criminal Intelligence Rapid Response Team (CIRRT) led them to Maddox, who was located on Prospect Avenue at approximately 10:17 p.m. on Monday night and taken into custody without incident.

During a search of Maddox after his arrest, investigators said he was found in possession of a clear glass pipe containing a burnt substance believed to be crack cocaine.

Police noted that Maddox was in violation of an active New York Parole warrant for criminal mischief at the time of the alleged robbery.

Maddox was charged with:

Criminal possession of a controlled substance;

Robbery;

Endangering the welfare of a child.

Maddox was held overnight and is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, March 15 at First District Court in Hempstead.

