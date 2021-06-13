Owner, Two Workers At Long Island Sports Bar Charged After SLA Inspection

The owner and two workers at a Long Island sports bar have been charged following a New York State Liquor Authority Inspection.

The inspection was conducted at the Big Kahuna Bar and Grill, located in Huntington, at 1730 East Jericho Turnpike, at 12:15 a.m. Saturday, June 12.

The owner of the bar, Louis Tejada, age 52, of Wading River, was charged with:

Alcohol Beverage Control Law: Failure to Maintain Business Records, a Class A misdemeanor;

Obstructed Visibility: Tinted Glass, a Class A misdemeanor.

Tina Alfano, age 46, of West Babylon, and Jacqueline Marenga, age 30, of Kings Park, both of whom were security guards at the bar, were charged with:

NYS General Business Law: Unlicensed Security Guard, an unclassified misdemeanor.

The New York State Liquor Authority issued 16 SLA Violations. The Town of Huntington issued 12 summonses for combined building, fire, and code violations to the owner, and the establishment was closed for the night.

The three will be arraigned at a later date.

The following agencies were part of the inspection:

Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers,

Second Squad detectives,

Second Precinct Patrol officers,

New York State Liquor Authority Investigator,

Huntington Town Fire Marshal,

Huntington Town Code Enforcement Bureau officers,

Huntington Town Public Safety officers,

